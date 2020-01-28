That Aussie Wasteland-RPG, Frog Detective 3 Get State Funding

Remember the Aussie turn-based RPG from PAX that had echoes of Wasteland, or the recent Frog Detective games? Their futures are a little brighter now, with Film Victoria announcing the pair had been funded in the latest round of production grants and assistance.
The full list of grants include games like Shop Drifter, the VR-only N1NE: The Splintered Mind, Chaos Tavern, and a few unannounced projects including one from the makers of Paperbark.
Paperbark Is Wonderfully Serene
It wasn't until I sat at my desk, popped on some Bluetooth headphones and blocked out the office, that I began to truly appreciate Paperbark.
The full list of games funded is:
- Nine: The Splintered Mind, Part 1 – OD1N Studios
- Shop Drifter – Studio Zero
- Unannounced Project – Massive Monster
- Chaos Tavern – DragonBear Studios
- Frog Detective 3 – Worm Club
- Broken Roads – Drop Bear Bytes
- Beating Heart – Ultimerse
- Wood & Weather – Paper House
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink