Every Big Game Coming Out In January

EB Games Are Shutting Stores Across Australia [Update]

A Review Into Australia's Classification Laws Has Begun, And You Can Have Your Say

The Always Sunny Team Has Made Silicon Valley For The World Of Video Games

Rob McElhenney and his co-stars in the key art for Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. (Image: Apple)

What happens when the team behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia makes a show about behind-the-scenes drama on the (fake) biggest multiplayer video game in the world?

That’s the question that’ll be answered by Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, a new comedy coming to Apple TV+ on February 7. Rob McElhenney both stars and executive produces (along with his Always Sunny cohort Charlie Day, among others) and he’s joined by an eclectic cast including Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Charlotte Nicadao, David Hornsby, and Ashly Burch, just to name a few.

The trailer for the show was just released, revealing the show will feel a little like Silicon Valley, simply because of the tech angle, infused with some of the darker humour It’s Always Sunny fans love. We’re kind of excited by it. Check it out.

Say what you will about Apple TV+ being least buzzy of all the new streamers popping up—its original content does seem to be gaining a bit of steam. The Morning Show is getting award nominations, For All Mankind has people talking, and there’s just more and more on the horizon. This show doesn’t feel like it has quite the crossover appeal of those but certainly a chance to gain a loyal following like Pudi’s Community or It’s Always Sunny.

Again, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet premieres on February 7.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

come-on escape-from-tarkov lore sexism

Escape From Tarkov Developers Say Adding Playable Women Would Be A 'Huge Amount Of Work'

Battlestate Games, the studio behind the newly popular online shooter Escape From Tarkov, says they won’t implement playable female protagonists for “game lore” reasons and because it would be too much work. Right now, you can only play Escape From Tarkov as a man.
alienware au ces-2020 feature switch

Alienware Has Basically Made A Switch Clone

The dream of a portable PC has been floating around for years, even before the Switch became everyone's portable gaming device. And that dream isn't dead, with Alienware showing off Concept UFO at CES, a handheld device that's basically a Switch for your Steam library.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles