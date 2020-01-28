This Week In Games: Journey To Azeroth

Journey To The Savage Planet: The Kotaku Review

Kentucky Route Zero: The Kotaku Review

The Art Of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Oh boy. This one's a treat. Wolfenstein II isn't just one of my favourite games, it's one of the most stylish games of the year, so it's a pleasure to be showcasing a big collection of art that went into its creation.

Wolfenstein's Posters Are Just The Best

As with the first Wolfenstein, New Colossus shows that there are few studios out there who get singleplayer FPS quite like MachineGames does. A big part of that is down to their focus not just on the shooting, but on the world you're shooting your way through.

Read more

The art below consists of everything from concept pieces to environment work to promo art to textures. You'll find links to each artist's portfolio in their name.

ACHTUNG: SPOILERS BELOW.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the "expand" button in the top-left corner.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you're in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you'd like to share, get in touch!

Christoffer Lovéus

Geoffrey Rosin

Ayi Sanchez

Hector Eduardo Silveri

Vidar Rapp

Oskar Edlund

Ivan Martinez

Ivan Nestorov

Ben Wilson

Nicholas Cort

Fredrik Stertman

Karin Hagström

Myles Lambert

Alexander Ferm Forslund

Rajmund Wegner

Digital Dimension

Daniel Johnsson

Sophie Wood

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

90s demons doom e1m1 fps hell id tell-us

What Video Game Level Have You Played The Most?

A great level is like a warm bowl of mac and cheese. You can come back to it whenever you need to feel good and happy. Without thinking you can load it up and know you are going to be ok. So what level do you keep coming back to over the years?
civil-rights court legal muting runescape

Being Muted In A Video Game Doesn't Violate Civil Rights, U.S. Court Declares

If you or a loved one has been muted in a video game, you may not be entitled to financial compensation. Exposure to muting might finally wake you up to the idea that there are consequences to your actions. Please do wait. Do not call now!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles