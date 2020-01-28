The Art Of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Oh boy. This one's a treat. Wolfenstein II isn't just one of my favourite games, it's one of the most stylish games of the year, so it's a pleasure to be showcasing a big collection of art that went into its creation.

The art below consists of everything from concept pieces to environment work to promo art to textures. You'll find links to each artist's portfolio in their name.

ACHTUNG: SPOILERS BELOW.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the "expand" button in the top-left corner.

Daniel Johnsson

Sophie Wood