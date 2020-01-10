The Gang's All Here

The days of the YOLO SWAG sale, for some stores, are coming to an end. EB Games customers have received notices overnight that stores in the ACT, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, will be shutting down before the end of the month.
It's the first month of what's set to be a bumper year. And while January might not have a Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 to dominate the schedule, there's still plenty of titles across the weeks to keep an eye on.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink