The Latest League Of Legends Cinematic Is Like The Blizzard Cinematics Of Old

Remember when a Blizzard cinematic fired up at the beginning of a game and you got chills down your spine wondering what it'd be like if they ever made a full animated series?

Blizzard's still pretty good at that. But so are Riot Games, and their latest is an absolute banger.

The developer just launched their latest cinematic/song for the 2020 season of League of Legends. And as you'd expect from Riot by now, their cinematics are absolutely top draw.

God knows what the Premiere project file looks like for something synced up that well.

Good thing they're actually making that animated series. Just imagine a singleplayer game full of cinematics like this. Guess it's good that they're doing more on that front, too.