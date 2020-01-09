Watch The Nintendo Pokemon Direct Here

JB Hi-Fi's Flogging Off A Ton Of Laptops, Monitors, Gamer Gear

It's Time To Have Your Say On The Review Into Australia's Classification Laws

The Latest League Of Legends Cinematic Is Like The Blizzard Cinematics Of Old

Remember when a Blizzard cinematic fired up at the beginning of a game and you got chills down your spine wondering what it'd be like if they ever made a full animated series?

Blizzard's still pretty good at that. But so are Riot Games, and their latest is an absolute banger.

The developer just launched their latest cinematic/song for the 2020 season of League of Legends. And as you'd expect from Riot by now, their cinematics are absolutely top draw.

God knows what the Premiere project file looks like for something synced up that well.

Good thing they're actually making that animated series. Just imagine a singleplayer game full of cinematics like this. Guess it's good that they're doing more on that front, too.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au eb-games feature

EB Games Are Shutting Stores Across Australia [Update]

The days of the YOLO SWAG sale, for some stores, are coming to an end. EB Games customers have received notices overnight that stores in the ACT, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, will be shutting down before the end of the month.
come-on escape-from-tarkov lore sexism

Escape From Tarkov Developers Say Adding Playable Women Would Be A 'Huge Amount Of Work'

Battlestate Games, the studio behind the newly popular online shooter Escape From Tarkov, says they won’t implement playable female protagonists for “game lore” reasons and because it would be too much work. Right now, you can only play Escape From Tarkov as a man.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles