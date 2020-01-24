The Most Downloaded Switch Games In Japan Last Year

Screenshot: Nintendo 公式チャンネル
Do you wonder which Switch games were downloaded most in 2019? Would you like to know? Well, good news, because Nintendo just released a list of them.
There are two lists, actually. The first is for download-exclusive games. Let’s have a look!
And here are the top 30 downloads for retail games:
Any surprises? Anything non-surprises?
