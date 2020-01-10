The New Pokémon Movie Is Pretty Much Ash Meets Tarzan

The trailer for the upcoming Pokémon anime feature has been revealed. The movie is called Pocket Monster: Koko, and the trailer shows Ash meeting a Tarzan-like character.
Below is the trailer.
Compared to the recent spate of Pokémon movies, this seems rather...different, no?
The poster’s tagline reads, “I want to tell you” in Japanese.
Pocket Monster: Koko will hit theatres in Japan this July.
