The Next Issue Of Jump Square Will Have An 87-page One-shot Death Note Manga.

Illustration: (C)大場つぐみ・小畑健／集英社

The next issue of Jump Square will have an 87-page one-shot Death Note manga. Previously, Kotaku published artwork from the upcoming manga. Pictured is the main illustration (via Cinema Today).

