The Next Smash Bros. Character Is Fire Emblem's Byleth

During a special presentation this morning, Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai said that he had been working on the fifth downloadable character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in secret, and that only a few people at Nintendo knew about it. What kind of twist could it be? A Mario NPC? Waluigi? Reggie Fils-Aime? Nope—it’s just another Fire Emblem character.

That’s right: the fifth downloadable character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, who will be out on January 28 for $US6 ($9).

  • sabrescene @sabrescene

    I know I said that I didn't want Dante but shit, at least he'd be more interesting than this...

