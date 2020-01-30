The Pedestrian Still Looks Cool As Hell

The Paradox Behind Journey To The Savage Planet

The Pedestrian looked amazing when it was first revealed a few years ago. It's officially out today and, unsurprisingly, it still looks cool as hell.

The pitch for The Pedestrian was pretty simple: you control the human stuck inside the monotonous world of pedestrian signs, and it's your job to help them get out. What that means in practice is a ton of really cool transitions and settings, making for a puzzler that looks outstanding.

As a comparison of how far the game's come, here's the original Kickstarter trailer back in 2017:

The game will set you back $26 on Steam, or for $22.29 through GOG. The minimum requirements are an Intel i3 CPU and a GTX 460, which is a graphics card from 2010, so you should be able to play this on basically anything.

Being Muted In A Video Game Doesn't Violate Civil Rights, U.S. Court Declares

If you or a loved one has been muted in a video game, you may not be entitled to financial compensation. Exposure to muting might finally wake you up to the idea that there are consequences to your actions. Please do wait. Do not call now!
Nintendo Explains How Pokémon Home Will Work

Today Nintendo announced its cloud storage program for Pokémon called Pokémon Home will have a paid and free version. The free version has a paltry max capacity of 30 Pokémon while the paid version at $US16 ($24) a year will let you store up to 6,000.  

