The Pedestrian Still Looks Cool As Hell

The Pedestrian looked amazing when it was first revealed a few years ago. It's officially out today and, unsurprisingly, it still looks cool as hell.
The pitch for The Pedestrian was pretty simple: you control the human stuck inside the monotonous world of pedestrian signs, and it's your job to help them get out. What that means in practice is a ton of really cool transitions and settings, making for a puzzler that looks outstanding.
As a comparison of how far the game's come, here's the original Kickstarter trailer back in 2017:
The game will set you back $26 on Steam, or for $22.29 through GOG. The minimum requirements are an Intel i3 CPU and a GTX 460, which is a graphics card from 2010, so you should be able to play this on basically anything.
