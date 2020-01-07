The Sexy Phantom Mole In Pokémon Sword And Shield

Image: Pokemon Fandom, The Pokemon Company

It’s the little things people can find attractive. For some, those are beauty marks. When one Pokémon Sword and Shield fan thought they might have discovered one on Galar champ Leon’s neck, it was all very exciting.

Twitter user Omiyama wrote, “How should I put this, Leon doesn’t have a mole here on his neck!!!?????!???? Eh!!?????!? Talk about attention to details!???!???!?? Sexy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (I’m dead) (I’m dead) (I’m dead)

The tweet got over 18 thousand likes and went viral. However, some pointed out that the mole didn’t always appear to exist in every frame.

What’s the explanation for this vanishing phantom mole? Apparently, it’s not on the original models.

hi! that’s a lighting error! here’s screenshots from his actual model without his hair and mantle! pic.twitter.com/nnJlUjjzef — ???? RAY IS FERAL???? (@yeehaw_ray) January 5, 2020

Bummer! We can only hope future Pokémon will feature trainers, or Pocket Monsters, with alluring neck moles.