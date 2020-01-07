Get A Load Of Crocky And Other Ridiculous Pokémon That Didn't Make The Final Cut

Every Big Game Coming Out In January

Microsoft: AMD's New Xbox Renders Are Fake

The Sexy Phantom Mole In Pokémon Sword And Shield

Image: Pokemon Fandom, The Pokemon Company

It’s the little things people can find attractive. For some, those are beauty marks. When one Pokémon Sword and Shield fan thought they might have discovered one on Galar champ Leon’s neck, it was all very exciting.

Twitter user Omiyama wrote, “How should I put this, Leon doesn’t have a mole here on his neck!!!?????!???? Eh!!?????!? Talk about attention to details!???!???!?? Sexy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (I’m dead) (I’m dead) (I’m dead)

The tweet got over 18 thousand likes and went viral. However, some pointed out that the mole didn’t always appear to exist in every frame.

What’s the explanation for this vanishing phantom mole? Apparently, it’s not on the original models.

Bummer! We can only hope future Pokémon will feature trainers, or Pocket Monsters, with alluring neck moles. 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature ps5 ps5-dev-kit

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Someone's definitely going to lose their job over this.
2019-in-review au

Here's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2019

Gee, I wonder what the winner for this will be.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles