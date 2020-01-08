The Sims Is Officially Getting Tiny Houses

In a move capitalising on a longtime Sims 4 trend, the next expansion, or Stuff Pack for the game will be focused on tiny homes. I cannot, cannot wait.
The Sims 4 has three tiers of expansions, and Stuff Packs are the most minimal. At best, they come with some new furniture and clothes and, if you’re lucky, a new game mechanic or interactive object. The upcoming Tiny Living pack, coming to PC on January 21st and PS4/Xbox on February 4th, will allow players to change a building lot into a Tiny Home Residential lot, limiting the home’s size to under 100 tiles. While that’s normally a tight squeeze for Sims, this pack also comes with space-saving solutions like murphy beds.
Players have already been making tiny homes in The Sims 4, relying on clever hacks and cheats in order to make everything fit. I find making smaller houses generally easier than bigger ones, so almost all my builds are tiny home-adjacent. I can’t wait to see what kind of space I can make in under 100 tiles—and to figure out whether I can kill a Sim with a murphy bed.
