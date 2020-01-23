The Worst Version Of Sonic Mania

Sonic Mania is generally a pretty good game. But what if you wanted it to be physically unbearable?

Animator and cartoonist Natalie Redden has posted a clip of a Sonic Mania mod on Twitter, where all of Sonic's regular sounds are replaced with ... utter abominations. Instead of the fast paced beats of Green Hill Zone and the uplifting pitch of rings, everything has been replaced with the worst possible versions. Of everything.

working on THE worst Sonic Mania sound mod pic.twitter.com/Y0M9ByS0HY — Natalie Redden (@tempurmental) January 22, 2020

The William Tell Overture is seriously perfect.