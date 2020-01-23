Temtem Is Pretty Damn Adorable

Your Summer 2020 Anime Guide

TemTem, Which Totally Isn't Pokemon, Is Having A Rough Launch

The Worst Version Of Sonic Mania

sonic mania mods

Sonic Mania is generally a pretty good game. But what if you wanted it to be physically unbearable?

Animator and cartoonist Natalie Redden has posted a clip of a Sonic Mania mod on Twitter, where all of Sonic's regular sounds are replaced with ... utter abominations. Instead of the fast paced beats of Green Hill Zone and the uplifting pitch of rings, everything has been replaced with the worst possible versions. Of everything.

The William Tell Overture is seriously perfect.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature ghibli hiyao-miyazaki studio-ghibli the-bests thebests

Studio Ghibli's Movies, Ranked

Since its foundation in 1985, Studio Ghibli has released over 20 feature films. Some of these have become animation classics! Others have stunk up the joint.
cthulu feature lovecraft rpg tabletop-games

Cthulu Game Creators Acknowledge That Lovecraft Was A Racist

H. P. Lovecraft was a very talented writer whose Cthulhu mythos is one of the absolute great works of modern fiction. He was also—and this is something very few companies profiting off his works will acknowledge—a massive racist.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles