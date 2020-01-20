A Co-op Indie Space Game Where Players Take Control

This is HyperSpace : Pirates of Atira, an upcoming co-op indie space game where players take control of different aspects of a starship and try to work together to keep everyone alive. This kind of thing has of course been tried before, but the division of labour here seems really cool!
