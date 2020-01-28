This Week In Games: Journey To Azeroth

This week is all about retaking your homeland - or conquering someone else's.
There's a lot of highlights this week, whether it's indies or big franchises making an appearance after a long hiatus. Warcraft 3 and Journey to the Savage Planet are both dropping on the same day, and there's the final chapter of Kentucky Route Zero after many, many years. Cook Serve Delicious 3 hits early access on tomorrow, there's Speaking Simulator for a solid laugh, and Switch fans will get a ton of ports including Aviary Attorney, Bridge Constructor and Pillars of Eternity 2.
It's a packed week. Here's the lineup:
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition | Xbox
- Foregone | PC (Epic Games Store)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition | PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC
- Kentucky Route Zero: Act V | PC
- Journey to the Savage Planet | PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox, PS4
- Warcraft 3 Reforged | PC, Mac
- Warhammer Underworlds: Online | PC
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! | PC
- Coffee Talk | PC, Xbox, Switch, PS4
- Speaking Simulator | PC, Switch
- Not For Broadcast | PC
- Skellboy | PC, Switch
- Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Ash of Gods: Redemption | Switch
- HyperDot | Xbox
- CODE SHIFTER | Xbox
- It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains | Switch
- Actual Sunlight | Switch
- Eclipse: Edge of Light | Switch
- Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition | Switch
- Touchdown Pinball | Switch
- Never Again | Switch
- Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha | Switch
Now, how are those orcs looking in HD?
Super busy week with a lot to play. Coffee Talk, Journey to the Savage Planet, Kentucky and Warcraft 3 are definitely on my list, not to mention more time with Cook, Serve, Delicious 3. See anything you like this week?
