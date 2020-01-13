This Week In Games: KAKAROTTTTT

Image: Supplied

Dragon Ball Z is back this week, with a strong does of big hair, pecs and Goku's diet.

I'm talking about CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, which is certainly the flashiest title of the week. It's joined by the Atelier series, which drops on PC, PS4 and Switch, and the Switch port of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore.

The PC's getting some strategy love this week too: there's the DLC for Total War: Three Kingdoms and the Western release of Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV, although the English UI update won't be patched in until late February.

Here's the roster for the week of January 13. Small asterisk below with No Way Home: the Aussie indie title launched on Apple Arcade over the weekend, but news about it didn't go out until late on Friday, so I'm including it here so it doesn't get overlooked.

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX | PC, PS4, Switch

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX | PC, PS4, Switch

Atelier Escha and Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX | PC, PS4, Switch

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV | PC

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT | PC, PS4, Xbox

No Way Home | Apple Arcade

A Long Way Down | PC

Total War Three Kingdoms: Mandate of Heaven | PC

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered | PC

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch

Far-Out | Xbox

Hovership Havoc | Xbox

Jump Gunners | Switch

Squidlit | Switch

Anime Studio Story | Switch

To The Moon | Switch

Dreamwalker Never Fall Asleep | Switch

Seek Hearts | Switch

Self | Switch

Adventure Pinball Bundle | Switch

So Many Me: Extended Edition | Switch

Super Crush KO | Switch

Trailer time. Let's kick off with Atlus and Fire Emblem's little merger in Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore and some jacked tradies in singlets yelling at each other.

Plenty to sink your teeth into. See anything that takes your fancy this week?