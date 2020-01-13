This Week In Games: KAKAROTTTTT

Dragon Ball Z is back this week, with a strong does of big hair, pecs and Goku's diet.
I'm talking about CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, which is certainly the flashiest title of the week. It's joined by the Atelier series, which drops on PC, PS4 and Switch, and the Switch port of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore.
The PC's getting some strategy love this week too: there's the DLC for Total War: Three Kingdoms and the Western release of Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV, although the English UI update won't be patched in until late February.
Here's the roster for the week of January 13. Small asterisk below with No Way Home: the Aussie indie title launched on Apple Arcade over the weekend, but news about it didn't go out until late on Friday, so I'm including it here so it doesn't get overlooked.
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX | PC, PS4, Switch
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX | PC, PS4, Switch
- Atelier Escha and Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX | PC, PS4, Switch
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV | PC
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT | PC, PS4, Xbox
- No Way Home | Apple Arcade
- A Long Way Down | PC
- Total War Three Kingdoms: Mandate of Heaven | PC
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered | PC
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch
- Far-Out | Xbox
- Hovership Havoc | Xbox
- Jump Gunners | Switch
- Squidlit | Switch
- Anime Studio Story | Switch
- To The Moon | Switch
- Dreamwalker Never Fall Asleep | Switch
- Seek Hearts | Switch
- Self | Switch
- Adventure Pinball Bundle | Switch
- So Many Me: Extended Edition | Switch
- Super Crush KO | Switch
Trailer time. Let's kick off with Atlus and Fire Emblem's little merger in Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore and some jacked tradies in singlets yelling at each other.
Plenty to sink your teeth into. See anything that takes your fancy this week?
To the moon! If you haven't played it.... GET IT! Such a great experience.