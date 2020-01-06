This Week In Games: Breakdancing Crabs

Who's ready for another year of games to add to the shame pile?

We're kicking things off with a relatively light week - it's the first week back from holidays, after all - but it's a little more stacked with indies than you might expect.

The indie with the most pull is AO Tennis 2, thanks to its association with the Australian Open. But the biggest release player wise will be the launch of Monster Hunter World's Iceborne expansion on PC, which drops Thursday our time.

There's a few other gems in there too, however. Mythic Ocean is a vibrant, weird undersea adventure about befriending gods under the sea and helping them shape a new world, with a little touch of Frog Detective to it.

140 is an abstract puzzler where the world moves to the beat of the music - sound familiar? - and The White Door is the latest puzzler from the makers of the Rusty Lake series, starring a character who wakes up in a mental hospital with amnesia.

Pretty good week to start the year. Here's the roster for the week.

AO Tennis 2 (Xbox, Switch, PS4, PC)

IN-VERT (Xbox)

140 (Switch)

Animal Friends Adventure (Xbox)

Regions of Ruin (Xbox)

Aborigenus (Switch)

Technosphere Reload (Switch)

Thoth (Switch)

The White Door (PC)

MMORPG Tycoon 2 (PC)

Refuge (PC)

Pieces of Me: Northbound (PC)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PC)

Mythic Ocean (PC)

Onto the trailers, starting with 140.

Mythic Ocean and The White Door look like crackers, and 140 was already a good game - but now everyone can play it in bed on the Switch. AO Tennis 2 should be a substantial upgrade on last year's release, too, although it'll have some way to go to beat the GOAT of tennis games, Tennis Elbow.

So a pretty good mix to start the week with. See anything that catches your eye?