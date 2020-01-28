This Week In Games: Journey To Azeroth

Virgin's Flogging Off Cheap Flights To Tokyo

Wanted to visit Tokyo this year, but wanted to miss the nightmare of the Olympic Games? Virgin, which is opening daily flights to Tokyo from the end of March, has got the perfect deal.

Virgin Australia is offering return flights to Tokyo's Haneda airport from $659 from Melbourne, $689 from Brisbane and $699 from Sydney. All flights included checked baggage, so no having to add an extra $100+ to your flight, and the flights are available from as early mid-May to mid-June, or from mid-April if you're flying out of Brisbane.

The deal is the best offering so far this year, if you can grab it. For most cities, the flight dates are just outside of Golden Week as well, so the temperature should be pretty reasonable. If you haven't travelled to Japan before, or you're thinking of going, we've got a ton of advice on how to best enjoy the time.

