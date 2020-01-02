Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection And Goat Simulator Are January's PS Plus Games

The Uncharted Movie Can't Catch A Break

Sure, that Uncharted film is stuck in development hell, but the games aren’t and you soon you will be able to get the first three games for free if you have PS Plus. Or maybe you just want to be a goat. Little odd, but hey, you will probably enjoy Goat Simulator which is the other PS Plus game this month.

As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership. These games will be available from January 7 to February 3.

You still have a few days left to pick up last month’s free games, which includes Titanfall 2.

