Untitled Goose Game Could Get An Official Lego Set

The Lego Ideas program lets amateur builders submit their creations for consideration as official Lego products. One of the hottest projects in the program right now is based on one of the hottest video games of 2019, That F***ing Goose.

Here’s how Lego Ideas works. Builders submit their creations to the website. Lego fans browse the submitted projects, voting for the ones they’d like to see made into real sets. When a project gains 10,000 supporters, the Lego Ideas board considers it for production. Reaching 10,000 is no guarantee a project will get made—things like licensing, salability, and practicality are considered. But reaching the goal is a fine first step.

The Untitled Goose Game project submitted by Lego Ideas user A Fellow Player already has over 2,000 votes, and it’s only been on the site for a couple of days.

That’s mighty fast for a Lego Ideas project, but it makes sense. Untitled Goose Game is one of the most beloved games of 2019. The build is a lovely little recreation of the game’s garden location, complete with the gardener, multiple hats, the shed, sprinklers, jam, and more. Lego also selected the project as a staff pick, promoting it on social media, which bodes well for the project’s potential.

If all goes well, who knows? We could have an official Untitled Goose Game Lego set by the end of the year, with a proper goose instead of a seagull painted white.