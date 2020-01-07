The New Xbox Has A Phat Arse

This Week In Games: Breakdancing Crabs

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Video Game Stamps Pay Tribute To The Classics, In Case You Ever Actually Need To Send A Letter

Britain’s Royal Mail is about to launch a series of stamps paying tribute to the country’s biggest and best video game creations from days of old, from Tomb Raider to Elite to Wipeout to Sensible Soccer.

They’ll go on sale on January 21, and will cost £14.25 (USD$18.75). The main collection also includes Micro Machines, Sensible Soccer, Dizzy, Worms, Populous and Lemmings, while Tomb Raider gets its own standalone sheet.

Maybe you could collect them. Maybe you could use them to send thank you letters to the people responsible for these classics. Maybe you live in North America and these are useless to you. Lots of possibilities for such a small book of stamps!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature ps5 ps5-dev-kit

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Someone's definitely going to lose their job over this.
2019-in-review au

Here's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2019

Gee, I wonder what the winner for this will be.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles