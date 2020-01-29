Warcraft 3: Reforged Bug Boots Players Into Premature Defeat

Ninja's Mixer Move Reportedly Made Him $US20-30 Million

Warcraft III: Reforged, a remake of the iconic Warcraft III launched Wednesday to the delight of longtime fans, but a mystery bug has cropped up that may put a damper on the celebratory mood.

While the issue does not appear to have spread widely, there are several reports on Twitter of players being booted into the defeat screen while attempting to access the main campaign, even as early as the prologue. When players attempt to enter the campaign, they're met with only an instant 'DEFEAT' screen, and can't proceed further.

You can see the bug in full flight via this clip from streamer, Artosis.

Further reports have also been found on Twitter, where players claim the bug is making it impossible for them to play the game.

It appears that this 'defeat' bug is also not the only problem plaguing the launch of Warcraft III: Reforged with players also citing issues accessing the server, awful cinematics, players being unable to join games and supposed broken promises over what would be included in the game.

While these issues continue to impact the launch of the game, not all players are experiencing the same bugs, so it's currently unknown how widespread the problems really are. For those trying to access the server now, you might want to wait a while for any late bug fixes or updates to come through. There's still a chance Warcraft III: Reforged's rocky launch will soon be smoothed over.

Trending Stories Right Now

civil-rights court legal muting runescape

Being Muted In A Video Game Doesn't Violate Civil Rights, U.S. Court Declares

If you or a loved one has been muted in a video game, you may not be entitled to financial compensation. Exposure to muting might finally wake you up to the idea that there are consequences to your actions. Please do wait. Do not call now!
anime ghost-in-the-shell

A Better Look At The New Ghost In The Shell 3D Anime

Last fall, when the teaser for the full-3D animation Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 was released, there was a range of reactions. Some were totally put off, while others thought it looked ok. Now, thanks to the latest trailer, we can get a better look at the anime. And you know what? Maybe it looks ok!

