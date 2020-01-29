Warcraft 3: Reforged Bug Boots Players Into Premature Defeat

Warcraft III: Reforged, a remake of the iconic Warcraft III launched Wednesday to the delight of longtime fans, but a mystery bug has cropped up that may put a damper on the celebratory mood.

Swipe to close

While the issue does not appear to have spread widely, there are several reports on Twitter of players being booted into the defeat screen while attempting to access the main campaign, even as early as the prologue. When players attempt to enter the campaign, they're met with only an instant 'DEFEAT' screen, and can't proceed further.

You can see the bug in full flight via this clip from streamer, Artosis.

Further reports have also been found on Twitter, where players claim the bug is making it impossible for them to play the game.

you can get on the game, but can't even play anything? hearing in gen chat that even campaign is busted — Alltimejo3 (@Alltimejo3) January 28, 2020

There's an error in WC3:R where some people can't play the campaign because a "DEFEAT" screen just repeatedly pops up instead. This is the most "modern year Activision Blizzard" problem I've ever heard and it's hilarious. — Michale Lalor (@ESHDrexxin) January 29, 2020

@Warcraft3 Very disappointed, @Blizzard_Ent @BlizzardCS @ATVI_AB You release Warcraft 3 Reforged.

1.) Prologue is instant defeat, cannot play it.

2.) Custom matchmaking doesn't work.

3.) Team invites doesn't work.

4.) Create channel doesn't work.

5.) Can't play with my friends. — Wilmar Luna (@WilmarLuna) January 29, 2020

At least the game worked 18 years ago. It didn't force people to play online and had working campaigns. Not the nonsense today where things auto-defeat after loading. — Richard Chen (@richardxchen) January 29, 2020

It appears that this 'defeat' bug is also not the only problem plaguing the launch of Warcraft III: Reforged with players also citing issues accessing the server, awful cinematics, players being unable to join games and supposed broken promises over what would be included in the game.

While these issues continue to impact the launch of the game, not all players are experiencing the same bugs, so it's currently unknown how widespread the problems really are. For those trying to access the server now, you might want to wait a while for any late bug fixes or updates to come through. There's still a chance Warcraft III: Reforged's rocky launch will soon be smoothed over.