Wasteland Remastered Looks Wild

The original Wasteland was a text-heavy RPG with minimalist graphics and simple options where you'd slowly watch text scroll up a screen. That's not the kind of presentation most gamers would want in 2020, so it's no surprise that Wasteland Remastered looks so radically different.

Launching on February 26 Australian time and made with the help of Brisbane devs Krome Studios, Wasteland Remastered completely overhauls the visuals and UI of the original. Settlements like Highpool are still rendered from the top-down perspective, and half the screen is still dominated by information for your characters and your actions. But the difference is literally night and day.

Here's what the original looked like:

And here's Wasteland Remastered:

Definitely a stark contrast. You can see the full reveal trailer, including an intro cinematic, below. Wasteland Remastered will be released for PC and Xbox through Xbox Game Pass, but the game will also be available on Steam and GOG for around $20. (Small note: if you're installing through Xbox Game Pass or the Microsoft Store, you'll need the Windows 10 May 2019 update.)

Here's the full list of features: