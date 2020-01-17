Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey

Why Video Games Are Delayed So Often

Humble Pulls Out Their Best Bundle To Raise Money For Australian Bushfire Relief

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

It's pouring buckets in Sydney, which is the perfect time for playing video games.

One of the games that is sitting pretty on Steam right now is Lightmatter, a light-bending puzzler that has an hour-long free demo on Steam right now. It looks a bit Talos Principle-esque, which is exactly my jam.

Beyond that, it'll mostly be enjoying the wet weather, patting some stray cats, seeing some friends, and maybe convincing friends to play Duck Game on the Switch. Everyone should play Duck Game.

My Favourite Games Of 2015: Duck Game

I made a concerted effort to enjoy games with a greater co-op vibe, following a substantial upgrade of my living room earlier this year. That involved purchasing a nice 60” TV and re-using some old PC parts to make a beefy Steam machine; I wasn’t about to let those efforts go to waste. So I continued to explore. And one game still stands out, one that I’ve continued to enjoy over the months. And no, it has nothing to do with the fact that I grew up with lots of ducks.

Read more

What are you playing this weekend?

Comments

  • zico @zico

    Still battling through Jedi Fallen Order. I’ve reached a slump where the game just isn’t that much fun to play.

    0
  • falkirion001 @falkirion001

    More Tales of Vesperia. Still need to advance the story past Mantaic and into the desert, then onto the time travel dream sequence town whose name I can't recall

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au january-2020

Every Big Game Coming Out In January [Updated]

It's the first month of what's set to be a bumper year. And while there's no Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 this month, there's more than plenty to keep an eye on.
au devolver-digital feature observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey

Who likes free stuff? We've got another reader survey to kick off 2020, and naturally we'd like you to be rewarded for your time, so there's a whole truckload of stuff you could win: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles