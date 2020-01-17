What are you playing this weekend?

It's pouring buckets in Sydney, which is the perfect time for playing video games.

One of the games that is sitting pretty on Steam right now is Lightmatter, a light-bending puzzler that has an hour-long free demo on Steam right now. It looks a bit Talos Principle-esque, which is exactly my jam.

Beyond that, it'll mostly be enjoying the wet weather, patting some stray cats, seeing some friends, and maybe convincing friends to play Duck Game on the Switch. Everyone should play Duck Game.

