What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for a long weekend right after I had some vacation time, so I’ve already done all my chores and can play games for three days guilt-free. What a world.
The inevitable has happened again: I was playing a ton of Breath of the Wild, put it down for too long, and now I can’t remember what I was doing or how to play. I can’t possibly justify starting over again at this point, so I’m looking forward to flailing around wildly until I regain my bearings. I’ll beat that game one day, maybe.
Staring at my Switch while thinking about Breath of the Wild has reminded me of all the cool games I have on it that I want to spend more time with, like Into The Breach and Overland and Monaco (one of my all-time favourite PC games)... All this usually amounts to a lot of clicking around my Switch home screen, frozen with indecision.
What about you? What are you playing (or trying to decide to play)?
