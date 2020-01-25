What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The Best Deals From Steam's Lunar New Year Sale

The weekend is for going climbing after taking some time off for an injury. Hopefully all that moping around with ice packs has healed me, because not climbing is a bummer. The weekend is also for video games, because you can’t climb all the time—that is, apparently, how you get injured.

I played some Overwatch with my friends last weekend. I probably haven’t touched that game in a year, and even though I’ve kept up with all the new maps and heroes, I was completely lost for a good part of our “Mystery Heroes” rounds. Despite an abysmal performance, it did remind me that Overwatch is super fun, and now I’m excited to regain my bearings and return to my status as a thoroughly mediocre Overwatch player.

What about you? What are you playing?

