Image: Epic

I've always enjoyed visiting Melbourne wherever possible, so instead of grinding through RPGs or dealing with product reviews over the weekend, I'll be paying a visit to a few stadiums.

I'll be in town for the Fortnite Summer Smash, the Fortnite event held alongside the Australian Open which runs across Saturday and Sunday. There'll be a charity event on the Saturday, followed up by a $400,000 singles event on the Sunday, and I'm looking forward to chatting to some of the organisers and getting a longer lens perspective on Fortnite and its affiliation with the Australian Open.

I'm also keen to see if anyone can answer what plans the Australian Open has for dealing with climate change, but that's a bit of a longer shot.

I'll be taking my Switch on the plane, and I'm in a bit of a cricketing mood with the BBL wrapping up, so I'll probably just work through some Test matches and slither my way into the T20 national setup.

What are you playing this weekend?