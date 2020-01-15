Every Big Game Coming Out In January

The Most Anticipated Games Of 2020

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Was Delayed To The Worst Possible Day

What Happens When Guile Lets His Hair Down

Image: J-Gel

For years, we’ve seen Guile’s hair when it’s up. The iconic character has even been used to sell hair gel in Japan. But what happens when he lets it down?

Twitter user Ishiyuki has provided this helpful guess as to how his hair works. It shows the different lengths of Guile’s hair to achieve this iconic hairdo: green depicts the short hair, blue shoes the medium length hair, and red shows the longer hair.

If Guile lets his hair down, then it would probably look like this, no? 

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au devolver-digital feature observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey

Who likes free stuff? We've got another reader survey to kick off 2020, and naturally we'd like you to be rewarded for your time, so there's a whole truckload of stuff you could win: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.
au feature ff7-remaster final-fantasy-7-remaster sqaure-enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Was Delayed To The Worst Possible Day

People are comfortable buying games digitally, but in Australia there's plenty of circumstances where an old-fashioned brick and mortar dealer offers a better physical deal -- especially for console gamers.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles