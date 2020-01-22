The Best Gaming Mice Of 2020

When Control Meets Doom

The brutalist supernatual adventure and the brutal 90s shooter have little in common, but this custom map by willkuerAT combines them as an exploration of Control’s exquisite architecture.

It’s made for GZDoom, hence the prettiness, and it’s using custom textures to get the look just right.

Thanks Philip!

