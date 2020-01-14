With PS5 On The Way, Sony Will Skip E3 Again

The 87 Games I Played Last Year And The Ones I Recommend

PlayStation’s booth at E3 2018 (Photo: Christian Petersen, Getty Images)

Sony will skip E3 again this year, a major blow to the annual video game conference in a year that will also see the release of the next PlayStation. Instead, the corporation will hold its own events throughout the year to talk about the next-gen PlayStation 5.

“We have great respect for the ESA as an organisation, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year,” a spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz.

Sony was once a regular fixture of E3, with a huge booth on the show floor and an annual press conference full of game and hardware announcements. In 2019, however, Sony skipped the show, saying it wanted to “think differently.” Critics and observers figured that Sony had pulled out because it didn’t have much to show and that it would be back in 2020 to build up buzz for the PlayStation 5, which will be out this fall. But now, it’s become clear that Sony no longer sees value in attending the video game industry’s biggest trade show.

It’s perhaps a sign of the times. Microsoft has also been distancing itself from E3, instead holding Xbox events and interviews at the L.A. Live complex next door, and last year’s E3 felt strangely empty. Last year, E3 also leaked the addresses and phone numbers of thousands of attending journalists.

Comments

  • wonderingaimlessly @wonderingaimlessly

    Kinda sucks, i love watching all companies announce big news all at once.

    I wonder if Sony can keep its dominance with the next gen consoles. It tends to swing between company from generation to generation. So far all Ive seen is pretty average stuff from Sony, nothing impressive. Though, i guess we dont really know much yet.

    1
  • DeeK @deek

    “We have great respect for the ESA as an organisation"

    PR speak for: We hate ESA's guts as individuals.

    Doesn't worry me too much. Sony will still get the news out. It's the news that matters, not the medium that they use. Though the anticipation of E3 was always fun.

    0

