Wiz Khalifa And Friends' Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Song Is Kind Of Great

Remember when the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer came out and it was set to “Gangsta’s Paradise” for some stupid reason? The official movie theme, “Speed Me Up” from Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, and Sueco the Child, fits so much better, and its video is pretty cool, too.

I am something of a connoisseur of self-referential movie rap themes, and “Speed Me Up” is an exquisite example. “Be my Knuckles.” “Rings of gold.” “Best friend named Tails.” “Spin dash to the safe.” These four are nailing it at every turn. And that chorus, “So I run...” it’s so good.

There are worse songs that could be stuck in my head all day.

