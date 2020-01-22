I Level Boosted A New World Of Warcraft Character And It Felt Empty

I Level Boosted A New World Of Warcraft Character And It Felt Empty

Rather than levelling up a vulpera, which is a new character race introduced in last week’s Visions of N’Zoth update for World of Warcraft, I used a character boost I’d gotten with my preorder of the upcoming Shadowlands expansion. That gave me instant access to a fully-leveled fox critter. So now I’ve got a level 120 vulpera Shaman I have absolutely no desire to play.

I don’t know this guy at all. I created him, sure, picking out his ears, his face, his snout shape, and coloration. I chose his profession. I even gave him a name, Quality, the latest in a long line of characters on my World of Warcraft account to use that name. After a month of reputation grinding to unlock the race and several more months of anticipation, I finally had a little fox critter all my own. This should have been cause for celebration.

But I had to go and get impatient. Rather than heading off to adventure at level 20, the starting level for allied races introduced in the Battle for Azeroth expansion, I had to jump ahead. Though I already have several level 120 characters on my account, I decided I wanted to experience the new end game content from the Visions of N’Zoth update with my furry little friend as soon as possible. I boosted.

Instead of having a low-level vulpera Shaman levelling up with all the other newly-created vulpera running (they’re quite popular), I had an Azerothian champion whose legend was built on events I never experienced. No backstory. No “remember the time” style MMO stories. Just a pile of animated polygons with a nameplate floating over his head.

It’s the difference between cooking a meal and ordering takeout. Tapping your order into an app is convenient, but there’s no love there. No journey. One needs to walk beside their food for a while before they eat it. Makes it taste better.

I led this version of Quality through the Visions of N’Zoth questline, but my heart just wasn’t in it. We weren’t a team. We were strangers whose purpose just happened to align.

I’ve since made another vulpera character, and I am playing her right. She’s a monk. She and I started at level 20, and spent the holiday weekend questing, joining dungeon groups, and gaining experience. Not just experience points, but experience playing, so when she finally reaches level 120 (she’s currently level 66), we’ll be old friends.

Ironically, I named her Takeout.

Comments

  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    When it comes to games like this I often lose interest at the end game, 90% of game is the journey itself.

    
    • yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet @wired_z

      This,
      I've only just finished Legion on my main tauren druid and it was a lot of fun, but now I'm just sitting here like "Now what" (Obviously BFA and what not) but it just sort of dies after that

      
  • Zambayoshi @zambayoshi

    One needs to walk beside their food for a while before they eat it. Makes it taste better.

    That's a load of tosh.

    
    • [Razor] @john_stalvern

      No amount of knowing the chicken will compare to 11 herbs and spices, that's for sure

      
  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    That comes off as rather pretentious. There's no difference between starting a character at (ironically given how much you apparently hate skipping levels) level 20 or level 110. The only difference is how much of the world is open to you from the start. There are still adventures to be had, opportunities to "Get to know" your character and learn the ins and outs of how they play. It's like meeting someone at a party and instantly hitting it off rather than having to get to know someone over time.

    If cooking is your metaphor, home cooked meals are already skipping a vital part of getting to know your meal as you didn't grow your vegetables, nurture the animals for the meat, milk and cheese, grind your grains or have any input into the process before taking it off the shelf of a supermarket.

    

