Here's A Prototype Of The Xbox Series X

After the remarkably silly 3D render shenanigans from AMD's CES press conference, photos of an actual Xbox One X prototype began floating around the internet Wednesday Australian time. Reputable Microsoft analyst Brad Sams has since confirmed the prototype matches the hardware he saw, so we can all enjoy the ... total lack of USB-C.

The photos were posted on social media and forums like NeoGAF, showing the front of the console and the rear. A label on the rear lists the manufacturing date as November 12, 2019, and the prototype at this stage has just the one HDMI port and an internal power supply, like the Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

One user was cheeky enough to register the serial number on their Microsoft account, and to their surprise, it worked:

When an Xbox Series X prototype is leaked with the serial number exposed, you try to add it to your devices on your MS acct. When it actually works, you shit a brick, delete it from your devices and beg @xbox @aarongreenberg and @XboxP3 for forgiveness and not to ban a loyal fan. pic.twitter.com/5gO0qQX1Dk — Ga♏e Reaper 187 ❌®????️???????? (@GameReaper187) January 22, 2020

Beyond that, there's not a huge deal that's surprising here. There's an interesting lengthy port at the back that looks a bit like the oldschool SD card slots, but otherwise it's fairly standard: optical out, 2x USB 3.1, ethernet out, HDMI out, and the two-pronged power connector.

There's also a USB port on the front and the Blu-Ray drive.

What's interesting about this post is clearly the serial number, which Microsoft is about to track down superfast (not to mention the carpet, which will probably help narrow things down further). But just like that brave cleaner, some people care not for repercussions.