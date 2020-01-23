Your Summer 2020 Anime Guide

It’s summer. Time to stay inside, and watch anime. But which shows strike your fancy?
A3! Season Spring & Summer
Studio: P.A.WORKS × Studio 3Hz
Genre: Drama, Music
Premiere Date: January 14
Where to Watch: AnimeLab
What It’s About in One Sentence: A former stage actress does her best to resurrect a theatre troupe.
ARP Backstage Pass
Studio: Dynamo Pictures
Genre: Idol, Music, School
Premiere Date: January 14
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Augmented reality idols live their best idol lives in a new anime.
Asteroid in Love
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: Romance, Slice of Life, School
Premiere Date: January 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl joins the geoscience club and, with her friends, learns about rocks, the stars, and life.
BanG Dream! 3rd Season
Studio: Passione
Genre: Idol, Music
Premiere Date: January 24
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the third season of music anime BanG Dream!
BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defence.
Studio: Silver Link
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: AnimeLab
What It’s About in One Sentence: In a VRMMO, this anime’s heroine maxes out all her defence, getting new skills in the process.
Breakers
Studio: Albacrow, Directions
Genre: Sports, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Para-athletes do their best in sports ranging from wheelchair basketball to track and field.
The Case Files of Jeweller Richard
Studio: Shuka
Genre: Drama
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A college student gets a job at a jewellery shop run by a foreigner.
A Certain Scientific Railgun T
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Psychic, School, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the third season about psychic kids but this time the students are competing in a school sports festival.
Darwin’s Game
Studio: Nexus
Genre: Horror, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy gets more than he bargained for when he starts playing a mobile game that he can’t seem to quit.
A Destructive God Sits Next to Me
Studio: EMT Squared
Genre: Comedy, School
Premiere Date: January 13
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy sits next to an eye-patch wearing classmate who has all sorts of wild fantasies.
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Studio: Egg Firm | J.C. Staff
Genre: Comedy, Psychic, School
Premiere Date: December 30, 2019
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Kusuo and his psychic friends are back for more mind-bending fun.
Drifting Dragons
Studio: Polygon Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A crew of dragon hunters take to the sky, hoping to find their prey.
Dolls Frontline - Soothing Story
Studio: Big Fire Bird Animation
Genre: Comedy, Short-Form
Premiere Date: December 28, 2019
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest anime based on the Dolls Frontline tactile mobile game.
Dorohedoro
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Action, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 13
Where to Watch: Does not appear to be available in Australia.
What It’s About in One Sentence: After transformed by a sorcerer, a reptilian-headed guy sets out to find his lost memories and old face.
Haikyuu!! TO THE TOP
Studio: Production I.G
Genre: School, Sports
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: The latest season of Haikyuu, an anime about volleyball.
Hakumei no Tsubasa: Pokémon
Studio: Studio Colorido
Genre: Pokémon
Premiere Date: January 16
Where to Watch: YouTube Originals
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is a spin-off anime set in the Galar region of Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Hatena Illusion
Studio: Children’s Playground Entertainment
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Things get complicated for the daughter of a magician when a new apprentice moves in.
Healin’ Good PreCure
Studio: Toei Animation
Genre: Magical Girl
Premiere Date: February 3
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: This the latest Pretty Cure magical girl anime.
Heya Camp (Room Camp)
Studio: C-Station
Genre: Comedy, Short Form
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A short-form anime indoor version of the popular camping anime Laid-Back Camp.
ID: Invaded
Studio: Naz
Genre: Action, Crime, Psychological, Sci-Fi, Suspense
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A detective lands in prison and ends up helping the police take over other people’s identities.
If My Favourite Pop Idol Made It to the Budokan, I Would Die
Studio: Eight Bit
Genre: Drama, Music
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: An idol otaku cheers her heart out for her favourite popstar.
Infinite Dendrogram
Studio: Naz
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: AnimeLab
What It’s About in One Sentence: A college student’s life changes after he finally buys a cutting-edge VRMMO.
In/Spectre
Studio: Brain’s Base
Genre: Adventure, Romance, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young girl who was kidnapped by yokai enters into a relationship with a university student who is anything by typical.
Interspecies Reviewers
Studio: Passione
Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Ecchi
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: An elf and a human visit various brothels to see which humanoid species they like best.
Isekai Quartet 2
Studio: Studio Pu Yukai
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: January 15
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about fantasy characters attending school.
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Studio: Science Saru
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Friends try to make their dreams of creating anime a reality.
Kotodama Shoujo the Animation: Microphone Soul Spinners
Studio: Toei Zukun Lab
Genre: Music, School
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: YouTube Originals
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls do their best to win a rap battle and snag the top prize: milk from a legendary cow.
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story
Studio: Shaft
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A magical girl doesn’t remember what her wish was when she became a magical girl, but she does remember she’s supposed to fight witches.
Nekopara
Studio: Felix Film
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man opens his own patisserie staffed with catgirls.
Number 24
Studio: PRA
Genre: Sports
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Hunky anime boys take off their shirts, change their clothes, and tackle each other in this rugby anime.
Obsolete
Studio: Buemon
Genre: Mecha, Military
Premiere Date: December 4, 2019
Where to Watch: YouTube Originals
What It’s About in One Sentence: Featuring 8-foot tall mecha, this anime is from the creator of Psycho-Pass.
Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga
Studio: St.Signpost
Genre: Comedy, Historical
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Famed Japanese warlords are reborn as dogs.
Overflow
Studio: Studio Hokiboshi
Genre: Ecchi
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A brother, his sister, and a friend all take a bath together.
Pet
Studio: Geno Studio
Genre: Drama, Psychological, Thriller
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
What It’s About in One Sentence: People are able to enter the minds of others, but with considerable risk.
Plunderer
Studio: Geektoys
Genre: Action, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: In a future in which people are graded and scored, a woman means a mysterious man with a suspiciously low number.
Rebirth
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Card game Rebirth for You is getting a short-form anime.
Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It
Studio: Zero-G
Genre: Romance, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two grad students try to prove their love with science.
Seton Academy: Join the Pack!
Studio: Studio Gokumi
Genre: Comedy, School
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: At Seton Academy, a human schoolboy has humanoid animal classmates.
Show by Rock!! Mashumairesh!!
Studio: Kinema Citrus
Genre: Music
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Catgirls, dog girls, and fox girls rock out in this anime based on the Show by Rock!! rhythm video game.
Smile Down the Runway
Studio: Ezo’la
Genre: Drama, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Too short to be a runway model in Paris, a schoolgirl befriends a classmate with a knack for making clothes.
Somali and the Forest Spirit
Studio: Satelight, Hornets
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: In a world were humans are persecuted, a little girl makes a new friend.
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen
Studio: Studio Deen
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young wizard’s life changes when his friend turns into a dragon.
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
Studio: Lerche
Genre: Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: AnimeLab
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl visited a haunted bathroom stall occupied by Hanako-kun.
22/7
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Music, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl’s life changes when she becomes an idol and joins a pop group.
Uchitama!? Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka?
Studio: Mappa and Lapin Track
Genre: Fantasy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Does not appear to be currently available in Australia.
What It’s About in One Sentence: Dogs and cats are personified as anime boys and girls.
Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2
Studio: Saetta, Creators in Pack, Levels
Genre: Comedy, School
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The continuing adventures of a Tokyo high-school student who moves to Nagoya.
Yokai Watch Jam: Yokai Gakuen Y ~ N tono Sogu ~
Studio: OLM
Genre: Comedy, School, Supernatural
Premiere Date: December 28, 2019
Where to Watch: Currently Not Available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Students at an elite school use supernatural powers to deal with campus issues.
