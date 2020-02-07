A Bad Time, You're Gonna Have

Today on Highlight Reel we have Undertale Jedi, BB-8 going haywire, Smash finishes, scared Krillin, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favourite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
MLB The Show 19 - Matthew Sullivan
Days Gone - Zai Vid
Dying Light: The Following - Conker139
Halo 5: Guardians - I have never felt so humiliated - ShadeFB
Smash Bros. Ultimate - The No U - TrueDripDamage
Blade and Sorcery - The Sith Helicopter - MrDovafox
Fallout: New Vegas - Prospector forgot they were supposed to be crucified - langis_on
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - Just back away slowly.... - SamuraiZack
Uncharted 3 - That’s one way to pass a locked door - Csendi
Apex Legends - I don’t think this is supposed to work like this - robertchilling
Apex Legends - Final ring was on top of a Respawn Beacon. I didn’t think my team-mate bringing me back would be worth it. Oh boy was I wrong… - LennyBadman
GTA Online - White Ninja - gohawks37
GTA Online - Closed a call then had a close call - jackNmild
Modern Warfare - The guy was MAD after watching Killcam - waumpers
Modern Warfare - Action Movie - Matt Bressoud
Rainbow Six Siege - If you destroy the head of this statue it gets sad - 1111111yes
Rainbow Six Siege - Cav, please cav get off the camera! - ChawkG
Rainbow Six Siege - Yeah, I would like to report a bully - Sharkz_hd
Star Wars Battlefront II - I can’t believe it actually worked - buttfez
Star Wars Battlefront II - My BB-8 vs Vader showdown I still can’t believe happened - Donut_Boi88
Star Wars Battlefront II - Imagine training for years to become an elite soldier only to get KIA’d by a soccer ball wielding HDMI cables - TheWillToPlay
Star Wars Battlefront II (Modded) - hey pal - Nanobuds1220 (Nexus mod page here)
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at [email protected] Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!
