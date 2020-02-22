After Confessing To Playing 300 Hours Of Breath Of The Wild, St. Vincent Realises She's Played 300 Hours Of Breath Of The Wild

The above picture is of indie rock artist St. Vincent from a recent interview with Variety. It’s also the face of someone who would rather be playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild than admitting how many hundreds of hours they’ve already spent with it.

Variety’s interview with the infamously enigmatic St. Vincent went up on YouTube today. She was there to talk about her new film, The Nowhere Inn, which she co-wrote and co-starred in alongside musician and comedian Carrie Brownstein. During the interview she reveals how she first came across the Nintendo Switch.

“I needed a gaming console for that scene,” Vincent said. “And one of our producers had the Switch and had Zelda, the new Zelda in it.” Though the original Legend of Zelda was one of St. Vincent’s favourite games growing up, she said she hadn’t touched the series until Breath of the Wild. Filming that scene, it seems, rekindled her love for the series

“Now I’m obsessed with that game in particular,” she said. “I’ve probably put 300 hours into it.” In the interview, she stares wistfully off into the distance for a half-beat after this. “Which means you’re an expert,” says Brownstein, needling her out of her brief day dream.

I’ve never had to do a press junket for an upcoming movie, but I have had to do a lot of other things in my life that weren’t playing Breath of the Wild, so I get it.