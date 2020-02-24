Almost Nobody Played A Bad Guy In Mass Effect

This Week In Games: One Mega Man Punch

One of the key appeals of playing the Mass Effect series at its time of release was the way, like BioWare’s older games, your in-game decisions and actions would propel you towards the ends of a binary good/evil scale, potentially changing the game’s story. Turns out BioWare almost needn’t have bothered, since so few players went to the dark side.

Responding to very good tweet by @Mewd462, former BioWare cinematic designer John Ebenger revealed this:

That’s a bit of a shame (at least in terms of the unseen work) but also, not? Just because BioWare gave players the choice to be either good or bad didn’t mean they were of equal merit. The problem with binary morality systems in games, and this has been true from KOTOR to Fable to Red Dead Redemption, is that the bad side is always fighting against the grain of not just the game’s design, but its story as well.

You could be as bad as you could possibly be in Mass Effect, but where would it get you? Your end goal in each game is still to save the day as part of a team, and while bring a prick about it might get you a few cool dialogue sequences or encounter outcomes (and some that haven’t aged as well), it also cost you relationships and crewmates, which are the foundations of the series’ success, especially in Mass Effect 2.

Newer games (specifically The Witcher 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 here, along with Mass Effect’s own Andromeda) have learned from BioWare’s earlier work and found out it’s a lot more interesting, and a lot more fun, to make your moral choices a murkier proposition, to make the experience about the agony of your reasoning itself, not the narrative outcome.

Comments

  • falkirion001 @falkirion001

    I did Renegade runs of 1 and 2, preferred Paragon but the Renegade playthroughs were fun.

    Also loved the "Commander Shepherd is a jerk" series on youtube showing the Renegade interactions. Laughed my butt off watching those

  • CMDR Trikeabout @trikeabout

    Played both paths in the first 2. I very much agree, as with the inFamous games, "good" vs "evil" routes are too binary.

    I liked HZD's approach, where different response types worked better in different situations - just blindly going "Nice" didn't always give you a great outcome, but neither did being brutal consistently.

    • DogMan @dogman

      Not sure I'd put ME in with inFamous. I thought ME, at least in the first two, did pretty well with their morality systems. It was good cop vs bad cop 95% of the time rather than good vs evil. Although admittedly that last 5% did sort of ruin it by coming down to 'save the puppies vs get orphans to adopt the puppies, wait for them form a deep emotional bond and then eat the puppies right in front of them'.

      They definitely aren't the best examples. They're heavily set back by BioWare's attachment to the idea of a single Morality Score and their habit of 'good' rewarding plenty and being coherent plotwise while 'evil' disrupts the story in favour of more sort of worthless assets. However I'd still be interested in seeing how many of the better examples can trace their philosophy back to ME's experimentation with By The Book vs Loose Cannon choices.

  • akeashar @akeashar

    I’m curious as to how they know this, if it’s just going from achievements or what.

    I went primary renegade, but more paragon regarding crew mates and being non racist (unless it involved Stupid Jellyfish... that was always worth a laugh)

  • almightysparrow @almightysparrow

    Mass effect is about the journey not the destination, most renegade options (and paragon) decisions gained you nothing.

    However in ME2 there was quite a few renegade options that served a tactical advantage, like pushing a guy out a window, shooting a cargo Bob so it drops explosive barrels and quite a few where you can convince people too stand down saving their life's.

    The Paragon options though really served as a way too show compassion, I quite liked the side quest where if you where space born orphan you where kidnapped and later rescued, one mission sees you trying too talk down someone you once knew the paragon option just like the renegade option gains nothing other than showing either malice or humanity.

    The way it changed in Andromeda was interesting even though I still prefer a light side dark side concept having the consequences of your choices be more in the moment rather than an overall philosophy was pretty freeing.

  • Transientmind @transientmind

    There's enough bad guys in real life. And in real life, the bad guys almost always win. Corrupt police, corrupt politicians, exploitative corporates, and well-connected wealthy who the rules simply don't apply to. The good guys? They don't win. The wealthy of the world were revealed to be all involved in a global conspiracy to avoid paying their fair share of taxes and contributing back to the societies they exploit. What happened? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Not one extra dollar grabbed. Not one wealthy scalp taken. Oh, no wait... journalists involved in telling us all got assassinated. That's what happened.

    And now, as we face a climate apocalypse, those who've put us there, those who knew full well what was coming and what impact their actions were having, have shifted the blame, called it unavoidable, all while profiting from the apocalyptic decisions they made. Again: no consequences. They will die wealthy. And their progeny will mostly inherit that wealth, and have comfortable, secure lives that no-one else will enjoy.

    On a scale as small as our own nation, politicians have been caught lying, caught manipulating public money for their own benefit, caught abusing their power, and caught rigging the game for the sake of their mates. No consequences. None. Forget jail, they don't even fucking get fired or fined. They pass laws that let them do as they please, robbing the public purse, and destroying our environments, and then they pass laws to ban us from protesting, to prosecute the whistleblowers, the track down and learn anything and everything about anyone who might expose them... but they needn't bother, because nothing happens even when their corruption comes to light. They wait it out, and sure enough, there's another election and 45% of the nation votes team red, 45% votes team blue, and the pair of them fight over the remaining 5-10 that aren't green. Same as always.

    Honour is dead. Justice is a fantasy. The bad guys always win.

    We deserve a fucking fantasy where the good guy can win, where they can save the day, where they can make people happy, where they can actually make a fucking difference.

    Because god knows no-one in real life can.

  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    Moral systems in games tend to be heavily tied to rewards so really all you're deciding is "Do I want this item/power/path/crew member/etc" rather than "Do I want to be a villain, chaotic neutral or pillar of justice?" Even in murkier moral choice games you're still deciding on which option is going to get you the best results according to what you want.

    That being the case, aren't we always playing the villain? You're the hero that kills everyone who doesn't fit your moral view, you act purely out of self-interest in the hopes of rewards, and you hoard all the cash and treasure.

  • excelneko @excelneko

    Gosh, for me it's really hard to be 'bad' in vidya

    The closest I get is my almost absurd kleptomania in Bethesda games

  • thearbiter117 @thearbiter117

    I feel like this data is maybe only going off first playthrough. So many people have done paragon plays first and then a renegade run, myself included. Theres no way only 8% of people have done renegade at all.
    Or their data is going just off which side you had more 'points' in overall. You can nearly max out both if you play right, but its easy to have slightly more paragon in the end even then.

    I loved the clear contrast between lawful good paragon shepard and the chaotic good/lawful evil (not sure exactly which really) of renegade shep.
    Combine playing each of those with having a different love interest and different loadout/class and your two playthroughs can feel SOOOO different.
    Most replayability i've ever had in any big AAA RPG. So many only really give a class choice, or maybe class and love interest. Or have story choices but dont have too much change in the class/love interest areas.

