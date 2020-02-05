Every Developer Who Has Donated To The Australian Bushfires

WarCraft 3's Remaster Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds [Update: Blizzard Responds]

How Twitch Encourages Fans To Obsess Over Streamers' Viewership Numbers

And Now For A Different Type Of Gaming Video: Here's Legendary Japanese Developer Swery Taking Us Al

And now for a different type of gaming video: here’s legendary Japanese developer Swery taking us all on a tour of some of his favourite drinking spots in Osaka.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

blizzard feature warcraft-3 warcraft-3-reforged

WarCraft 3's Remaster Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds [Update: Blizzard Responds]

So loud has uproar among fans been, and so damning the shortfalls of the project that Blizzard has begun offering instant refunds to anyone who bought WarCraft 3: Reforged.
au deals jb-hi-fi

JB Hi-Fi Has Some Cracker Gaming Deals This Month

JB Hi-Fi is a big fan of gaming sales, and this month is no exception. Their latest set of deals, set to go live on February 6, might just entice a few of you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles