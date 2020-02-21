Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Survival Horror At Its Finest

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct showed off new features like furniture customisation, urban planning and cultural exchanges. But the bright, chipper announcer also revealed that the Animal Crossing island turns into a hideous hellscape at night, filled with frightening bugs and supernatural fiends.

While for the most part, the latest Direct showed off a bright and beautiful island, it went to great lengths to describe the hideous terrors that haunt those lonely Animal Crossing nights.

"Nighttime on the island can get a little ... dark," the narrator explains in the Direct. The inflection is key here, because it implies what we all know already: Animal Crossing is deeply horrifying.

"You're on your own," the narrator continues with uncanny chipperness. "You never know what creatures might be lurking out there." It's at this point that players come across a ghost known as wisp, who wails loudly into the night. What was once the most wholesome game in the world quickly turns into something terrifying from there.

See, the terror doesn't stop there. In addition to ghosts, the villagers will also have to deal with killer wasps, scorpions and spiders in their travels.

When it comes to the vicious wasps that continue to plague Animal Crossing towns, the bright announcer voice has one piece of advice: "consider retreat." Players are also advised to keep life-saving medicine with them at all times.

Eagle-eyed fans have even spotted what appears to be a tombstone in the background of one scene in the Direct, so it appears somebody hasn't followed this advice.

WAIT! IS THAT A TOMBSTONE IN ANIMAL CROSSING ?! pic.twitter.com/8kAQZ8t0ML — Tom Nook on New Horizons (@Nook_Inc) February 20, 2020

The Animal Crossing community are having trouble processing the horror slowly dawning on them.

oh wow, the new Animal Crossing went a direction i wasn't expecting pic.twitter.com/rYfXe842wJ — eva ???? PAX East (@seamoosi) February 20, 2020

Spiders can chase you? I'm sorry I didn't realise Animal Crossing was a horror game pic.twitter.com/scFhhsOQgw — v i c k i *:･ﾟ✧ ???? (@ickitoria) February 20, 2020

Animal Crossing: you can fucking die from scorpions Me: pic.twitter.com/RQ6kGxYE3D — Pichu (@NotPlebeian) February 20, 2020

me: wow animal crossing looks great

animal crossing: we have spiders now

me, an arachnophobe: pic.twitter.com/v6RG49b9Nl — grubby (@grubsongs) February 20, 2020

Why are there spiders in animal crossing ................ who asked for them.........................................i certainly didnt ........... — Jordan (@Spicemast) February 20, 2020

Every time you "pass out" from a spider or scorpion attack in Animal Crossing, Nook simply fishes out another version of you from the vast number of clone tanks he has. Hard to ship the old bodies off an island, though. https://t.co/sLly9D5CEQ — Tim Latshaw (@TLatshaw) February 20, 2020

"Welcome to our deserted island, which is completely deserted, have fun there. By the way, scorpions and bees will fuck with you because we've sent you to a deserted island." - Animal Crossing Direct. Game looks great, but that's not a package holiday I'd go on. — Sterling! (@JimSterling) February 20, 2020

Me:

Every bee, wasp, scorpion, and tarantula in Animal Crossing New Horizons: pic.twitter.com/iqsYQ5gPqV — Reng Flumorps (@Bobthedin0) February 20, 2020

Did anyone catch this Doom reference in the new Animal Crossing Direct? pic.twitter.com/Pjh2KySxW3 — TSK | Ultima (@UltimaShadowX) February 20, 2020

Truly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the pinnacle of survival horror. We hope you survive your island adventure.