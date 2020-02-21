Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Survival Horror At Its Finest

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct showed off new features like furniture customisation, urban planning and cultural exchanges. But the bright, chipper announcer also revealed that the Animal Crossing island turns into a hideous hellscape at night, filled with frightening bugs and supernatural fiends.

While for the most part, the latest Direct showed off a bright and beautiful island, it went to great lengths to describe the hideous terrors that haunt those lonely Animal Crossing nights.

"Nighttime on the island can get a little ... dark," the narrator explains in the Direct. The inflection is key here, because it implies what we all know already: Animal Crossing is deeply horrifying.

"You're on your own," the narrator continues with uncanny chipperness. "You never know what creatures might be lurking out there." It's at this point that players come across a ghost known as wisp, who wails loudly into the night. What was once the most wholesome game in the world quickly turns into something terrifying from there.

See, the terror doesn't stop there. In addition to ghosts, the villagers will also have to deal with killer wasps, scorpions and spiders in their travels.

When it comes to the vicious wasps that continue to plague Animal Crossing towns, the bright announcer voice has one piece of advice: "consider retreat." Players are also advised to keep life-saving medicine with them at all times.

Eagle-eyed fans have even spotted what appears to be a tombstone in the background of one scene in the Direct, so it appears somebody hasn't followed this advice.

The Animal Crossing community are having trouble processing the horror slowly dawning on them.

Truly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the pinnacle of survival horror. We hope you survive your island adventure.

