Anime Festival Returns To Sydney Next Month

February already has one celebration for anime, and shortly after that there's another. More commonly known as MadFest, Madman's Anime Festival is back - and it'll be hitting Sydney first in early March.

Anime Festival 2020 will hit four cities this year, stopping by Sydney first on March 7-8. Confirmed stars for the Sydney festival include Attack on Titan voice actor Yuki Kaji, Kana Ueda from Fate/Grand Order, J-pop idol Arisa Uki, Japanese artist Luna Haruna, Taiwanese cosplayer Mon Pink, and American voice actor David Matranga, the voice behind Fairy Tail's God Serena and My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki. The show will be held in Sydney's International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour, which is a hell of a lot easier than taking the train out to Olympic Park.

After Sydney, Anime Festival 2020 will travel to Brisbane (May 23-24), Melbourne (August 29-30) and Perth (October 3-4). The Melbourne dates are a weekend after Melbourne Esports Open, which is running a week earlier this year and doubling as Australia's annual IEM stop. Tickets for the Sydney show start from $40 (for a Sunday pass), with weekend passes available for $58 and VIP tickets available for $297. Children under 10 can attend the show for free.

For more info on the Sydney show and the rest of Anime Festival this year, as well as details on tickets, head to the official site.