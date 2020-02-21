Everything We Just Learned About Animal Crossing: New Horizons

EB Games Restricts Purchases Of 'Ring Fit Adventure' After Resellers Buy Almost All Stock

The Best Dreams Creations So Far

Apex Legends' Original Map Returns Tomorrow

Screenshot: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends players looking for a little nostalgia will be able to return to the game’s first map tomorrow, when Kings Canyon becomes playable alongside the current map, World’s Edge.

Developer Respawn announced on Twitter that both maps will be available through February 24. The game looks different than it did when it first launched in February 2019. A basic version of Kings Canyon got the party started before it was beset by monsters and received new structures like Singh Labs in Season 2. World’s Edge became the game’s only map in Season 3, and in Season 4 it got an overhaul featuring lava and a deadly new tower.

Respawn hasn’t said how exactly this change will be implemented. Will players choose which map to play on, or will the arena be chosen at random every time? Kotaku has reached out to the developers for more information.

More on Apex Legends:

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anthem bioware casey-hudson development-hell dragon-age ea electronic-arts jon-warner kotaku-longreads mark-darrah mass-effect

How BioWare's Anthem Went Wrong

Last week, BioWare announced it would be "reinventing" the troubled multiplayer shooter Anthem in a bid to claw back some of its dwindling player base. "We’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first," studio head Casey Hudson said in a blog post. The mention of a 'focused team' is telling. With that in mind, we thought it was worth revisiting precisely what went wrong with Anthem in the first place.
au australian-games-industry feature

The Best Australian Games Of All Time

After an exodus that devastated the industry, the pluckish Australian gaming community has had a stellar run over the last several years. Games like Florence, Hacknet, Armello, Satellite Reign, or Hand of Fate have all excelled in their own right, but Australia's talent goes back literally decades. Let's appreciate some of that history today.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles