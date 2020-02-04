Everything New In Apex Legends Season 4

Ocarina Of Time Speedruns Are Now Under Ten Minutes Because Reality Is A Lie Made To Be Broken

It's the anniversary of Apex Legends this week, and it's time for World's Edge to be completely ravaged.

The visual overhaul to World's Edge is probably the starkest change with the beginning of Season 4, which kicks off tomorrow Australian time. As outlined in the gameplay trailer below, the map now has an active planet harvester. "Fights are largely self-contained as squads will tend to enter the fight through the long hallways that lead to the centre of the structure," Respawn wrote in an official blog. "This should make 3rd parties a little more predictable and hopefully easier to defend against."

Capitol City has been split into two sections, and players will now take 25 damage from the fissure cutting through the city. A new point of interest, Survey Camp, has been added between Skyhook and Epicentre, with dedicated weapon racks placed on the buildings in the camp to give players more incentive to drop there.

Revenant makes his first appearance from tomorrow, with his ultimate ability letting him protect anyone for death via a totem. If a player would be killed or downed, the ability will return them to the location where Revanant's totem is spawned.

Here's the full list of Revenant's abilities, some of which (like Infiltrator) can be seen in the video above:

  • Infiltrator: You crouch-walk faster and climb walls faster (passive ability).
  • Silence: Throw a device that disables enemy abilities for 10 seconds.
  • Poison Bomb: Launch a Poison Bomb. Damages and slows targets hit.
  • Mark for Death: Fire a poison dagger. Press again to reveal the target’s location for up to 60 seconds. The mark is removed if the target heals to full.
  • Death Recall: Drop a totem that protects anyone who uses it from death. Instead of getting killed or downed, you will return to the totem with 20 health.

The new weapon is a bolt-action sniper rifle called the Sentinel, the sixth sniper in the game and the second to be added after Apex's launch. It's supposedly ideal for medium to long range combat.

Apex Legends's fourth season kicks off tomorrow Australian time.

