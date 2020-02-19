Besiege Is Now 'Out' After Five Years In Early Access

How To Ensure Your Voice Is Heard In Australia's Review Of Video Game Classification

I’ll be honest, I thought Besiegethe construction/puzzle game that was one of the stars of 2015—was already out. Nope! It’s actually spent the last five years in Early Access, and only now is it out.

The release of 1.0 brings the game’s singelplayer campaign to a close, along with introducing some new fancy new blocks that will let you “program” your machines, like basic, lumbering robots.

If you haven’t played since 2015, developers Spiderling have been working non-stop on the game since, adding stuff like multiplayer and a very fancy level editor.

