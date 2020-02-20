Today's A Great Day To Switch Your NBN Plan

It's always a good day when you can save money, and Superloop have a great pitch: not only are they one of the fastest providers on the market currently, but they've just slashed prices on all their NBN plans, including their unlimited 100/20 and 100/40 offerings, by $21 bucks a month.

The discounts are structured similarly to Superloop's offerings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. That means that the discounts will remain in place for six months, and they'll go back up to their regular prices after that point.

That said, there's no reason you can't hop from one NBN bargain to another. All of Superloop's plans are no contract, so you're not prevented from sticking with the discount for five months and then picking up another deal from a similarly reputable provider. Don't pay more than you have to, after all.

Every gamer wants the fastest NBN they can get, so we'll start with Superloop's NBN 100 offerings. Note that Superloop have their own infrastructure, and they aren't reselling from another network like Kogan or Tangerine, for example.

Here's the full breakdown of the prices with and without discounts:

500GB 100 / 20 - $58.95 per month for the first six months, $79.95 per month thereafter

500GB 100 / 40 - $63.95 per month for the first six months, $84.95 per month thereafter

Unlimited 100 / 20 - $68.95 per month for the first six months, $89.95 per month thereafter

Unlimited 100 / 40 - $77.95 per month for the first six months, $98.95 per month thereafter

The extra charge for the 40mbps upload is always worth it, especially when you have multiple phones and IoT devices that all want to sync. Here's how Superloop's NBN deals compare now to other NBN 100 offerings:

As for the discounted NBN 50 plans, you'll pay $57.95/month for the first six months, and $78.95/month after that. The NBN 50/500GB plan starts from $52.95/month and climbs to $73.95 after six months.

If NBN 25 is the best you can get - I'm so, so sorry - here's the current discounts available, and a comparison of what else is out there.

