Blizzard Has Addressed Concerns Surrounding Glitches That Arose During The World-first Race To Compl

Blizzard has addressed concerns surrounding glitches that arose during the world-first race to complete the Mythic difficulty version of WoW’s latest raid, Ny’alotha. Game director Ion Hazzikostas told Kotaku the team plans to “improve our internal testing processes as well as our responsiveness,” given that these races are often streamed live. Check out my updated story for more.
