Borderlands 3's Next Major Expansion Coming March 26

Image: Gearbox

Gearbox announced Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, the second piece of post-release Borderlands 3 story content, at PAX East earlier today. It will launch on March 26.

Guns, Love, and Tentacles will revolve around the wedding of Wainwright Jakobs and Sir Alistair Hammerlock, nuptials that were teased during the main game’s credits. But since this is Borderlands, some sort of otherworldly horror is going to be unleashed so the player can fire copious amounts of bullets in its direction.

Gaige, the teenage Vault Hunter from Borderlands 2, will make an appearance alongside her Deathtrap robot as Wainwright and Alistair’s wedding planner.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford also shared some small details concerning the third and fourth expansions coming later as part of the season pass. Concept art for DLC 3 shows that it will be vaguely western-themed, and Pitchford explicitly mentioned iconic spaghetti western A Fistful of Dollars as an inspiration during his presentation. DLC 4 is currently in the early development stages, but Pitchford said that the tentative plan is for players to “experience what it’s like to be inside the head of the wildest psycho,” a possible reference to Krieg, another Vault Hunter from Borderlands 2.

Until then, Borderlands 3 fans can expect a variety of content throughout autumn, ranging from an overhaul of the Mayhem system to free content updates with new bosses and loot. More details are expected as we near their release dates in April and May.

