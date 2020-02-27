Platinum Games Is Finally Publishing Its Own Original Game

Senator Says Sword Art Online 'Undoubtedly Features The Abuse Of Children'

Japan Offers 10Gbps Internet While Australians Weep

Breath Of The Wild Player Beats Calamity Ganon In 11 Seconds

Screenshot: Nintendo (Master_t0rch)

Few experiences in video games feel better than demolishing a tough boss after figuring out the perfect strategy. Reddit user Master_t0rch recently took this to the extreme by optimising the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fight against Calamity Ganon to such a degree that the monster is reduced to a useless pile of polygons in just 11 seconds.

Master_t0rch’s strategy begins with the right outfit. Before the fight, they equip Link with the Fierce Deity set from Majora’s Mask, increasing the swordsman’s damage output. Link’s attack power is further bolstered by a triple ‘Attack Up’ bonus, probably from a meal he ate beforehand.

Master_t0rch’s weapon of choice for this battle is the Savage Lynel Bow, which shoots multiple projectiles at a time, combined with Ancient Arrows for their bonus damage.

Gif: Nintendo (Master_t0rch)

As soon as Master_t0rch gains control of Link, they freeze Calamity Ganon in place with the Stasis skill and launch themselves into the air using a trick known as the “Skew Bounce.” Link is able to slow down time if he pulls out a bow while airborne, but his normal jump typically doesn’t get him high enough to trigger this mode. By setting up a Skew Bounce before the fight and then activating it once Calamity Ganon is active, Master_t0rch gets enough height to enter slow motion. They then begin firing arrows at the boss’s weak spot.

Gif: Nintendo (Master_t0rch)

It only takes five shots to reduce Calamity Ganon’s health bar—which has already been halved by defeating the four Divine Beasts earlier in the game—to nothing. This boss usually shifts into a second phase and gains immunity for a short period of time once it hits 1/4 health, but Master_t0rch kills Ganon so fast that the game just skips the transition cutscene altogether. The whole thing ends up looking like something out of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

As someone whose attention span has been ruined by the internet, I’m definitely in favour of these types of hyper-specific pseudo-speedruns. Who has time to sit through 20 hours of a 100% completion Breath of the Wild playthrough when Master_t0rch has shared an incredible moment that only takes a few seconds out of the day to enjoy?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anime au classification-board feature federal-government goblin-slayer government manga sword-art-online

Senator Says Sword Art Online 'Undoubtedly Features The Abuse Of Children'

A member of the Australian Senate has called on the Federal Government to immediately review "all Japanese anime movies" available in Australia, along with the ban of any anime and manga featuring child exploitation "as a matter of urgency". In a speech to the upper house, Senator Stirling Griff argued that the M-rated Sword Art Online: Extra Edition was a prime example of a title misclassified in Australia, saying the show "undoubtedly features the abuse of children".
feature microsoft specs xbox-series-x xbox-x

Microsoft Unveils Xbox Series X Specs And Shares Some Cool Details

Did you know the Xbox Series X runs on a custom next-generation processor with four times the power of the Xbox One? How about the fact that it can save and quick resume from multiple games at once? Well now we know those things, along with the rest of the specs and details Microsoft shared about the Xbox Series X this morning.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles