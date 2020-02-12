Samsung's S20 Launch Briefly Flashes BTS, Sending K-Pop Fans Wild

K-pop fans love their K-pop, and there's no bigger K-pop band than BTS. And while Samsung didn't roll the Korean supergroup out during their Galaxy S20 launch this morning, one of the members did appear on stage in background shots, which has naturally set the fanbase alight.

The snippet of BTS happened halfway through the Samsung Unpacked stream, with Kim Tae-hyung - better known by his stage name V - popping up in the background during a general wrap. Tae-hyung wasn't part of the S20 launch in any meaningful way, and the image wasn't part of anything cool about the new phones, but the mere presence of the K-pop star, naturally, set fans into a frenzy.

Pictures of Taehyung spotted during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 today @BTS_twt ???? pic.twitter.com/j3kFPhurtn — doolset???? (@doolsetbangtan) February 11, 2020

[INFO] Taehyung appeared on the screens during the live launch of Samsung’s new phone the Galaxy S20. Samsung used Taehyung as their model to promote the new foldable phone #Taehyung #뷔 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/zEAgtINfRN — The Tae Print⁷ (@thetaeprint) February 11, 2020

Wow Taehyung plastered on the screens at #SamsungEvent. So I presume the endorsement announcement must be coming soon? ???? @BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/9hLtR4zdkk — bora⁷ (@modooborahae) February 11, 2020

BTCH WTF I AM WATCHING THE LIVE SAMSUNG EVENT - LAUNCHING OF THE GALAXY FLIP PHONE AND THEY SHOWED TAEHYUNG ON THE SCREEN REPRESENTING HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS YASSSSS BTCH THATS KING TAEHYUNG ???? pic.twitter.com/dGIZTGlSOs — ♡JKV ⁷ (@taekooksoIo) February 11, 2020

samsung are promoting bts more than bts are promoting bts pic.twitter.com/ZkaLCoGE8a — ً lani⁷ (@moonchildpjms) February 11, 2020

taehyung and black swan appeared on screen during the promotion of samsung's new foldable phone pic.twitter.com/8b3M9kUFkk — rai⁷ (@kimvanadium) February 11, 2020

Ini adalah foto Taehyung yang berada di layar saat Event Unpacked Samsung Galaxy 2020 hari ini!#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/Cy9cEPZlSa — BTSARMYcasa⁷ . GA di Pin ???? (@BTSARMYcasa) February 11, 2020

Samsung users riiiiiseeeee! Look who's modeling in the phone screen at the Samsung event. No other than.... Mr. Kim Taehyung.@BTS_twt #SamsungEvent #SamsungGalaxy pic.twitter.com/6ND9oANEHI — ???? Mari is in Hope's World⁷ ☀️ (@Dnaworldforever) February 11, 2020

Samsung hasn't announced any specific affiliation with the K-pop band, but fans had already noticed - because of course they did - that the group had switched phones recently. There were other clues looking towards a possible deal, with Samsung Galaxy users getting a special app for CONNECT, BTS, a free art exhibit running concurrently in New York, Seoul, Buenos Aires, Berlin and London.

they showed black swan and taehyung at the samsung promotion event for the foldable phone,,,,,,, so THAT is why bts has been using those samsungs lately pic.twitter.com/iqvJ5GUMAv — ##mina~!! loves mar ⁷ (@solitudekth) February 11, 2020

Samsung has rolled out plenty of influencers for their phone launches before. Ninja was deployed during the Note10 launch to showcase Fortnite on the phone, which was a big deal at the time. But Ninja's still just an influencer in the realms of gaming - he might have mainstream appeal, but nowhere near the level of appeal as BTS.

The K-pop group had been on hiatus, but announced at the start of the year that their comeback album, Map of the Soul: 7, would be released on February 21. It's certainly not the worst tie-in for a new phone.