Call Of Duty's 'Outback Relief' DLC Raises $2.3 Million For Bushfire Relief

There's been no shortage of developer support for the Australian bushfires, but it's the ones with DLC to sell that have raised the most. After announcing that proceeds of the "Outback Relief" DLC would be donated to the bushfire charities, Activision and Call of Duty players have raised over $2.3 million ($US1.6 million).

Sales of the Outback Relief Pack closed at the end of January. At the time, Activision announced it would donate "all sales of the previously released Outback Pack" along with ongoing net proceeds of the Outback Relief Pack from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

"The Call of Duty community's amazing support will translate directly into help for people in Australia," said Thomas Tighe, chief executive and president of Direct Relief, the charitable body distributing all of the funds raised by Activision to Australian communities and charities.

Direct Relief has already committed to provide as many as 1 million N95 masks for communities affected by bushfire smoke. The organisation also distributes emergency medical packs designed to help communities and first responders have standardised medical equipment and supplies to diagnose, treat trauma and meet various needs in the midst of a natural disaster.

