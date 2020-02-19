If You Have A Video Game Foot Fetish, Today's The Day

The Best Australian Games Of All Time

Inspired by the very good account about whether you can pet dogs in video games, there's now an account for all the games showing off characters' bare feet.

It's titled "Can You See Feet?" on Twitter, and it does precisely what you'd expect on the box. Users submit moments from games where the characters feet are exposed, and so naturally this is something that must be catalogued to satisfy the thirst of the internet.

The account's feed in reality isn't as bad as you might think. A lot of submissions are straightforward: of course you can see Mario's feet in Odyssey, for instance, because there's a shot of Mario running around shirtless on the beach, or Geralt's feet from the bath scene in The Witcher 3. Others are ones you wouldn't normally consider, like the ability to see Doomguy's feet in the 2016 reboot.

But the internet would never stop there. Can you see Phoenix Wright's feet in Ace Attorney? Yes you can. What about Overwatch? The answer to that one is pretty obvious. What about Fire Emblem Awakening - can you see anyone's feet there? Can You See Feet? has all the answers you need.

I reached out to the account to find out more, but unfortunately didn't hear back by the time of writing. I can't imagine it'll get the same kind of social traction as petting dogs, but there are sections of the gaming community that feel very strongly about all sorts of small details. Some characters just want to relax, y'know?

